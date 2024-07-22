Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

NYSE:TPX opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

