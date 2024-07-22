Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 333,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 777,465 shares.The stock last traded at $60.97 and had previously closed at $56.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Terex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

