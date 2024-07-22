The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $16.34

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.84. The GEO Group shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 374,007 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

