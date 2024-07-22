The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,935. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

