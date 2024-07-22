The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.00

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 250.42 ($3.25), with a volume of 975518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.50 ($3.22).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,496.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

