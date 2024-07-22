The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $219.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average is $199.70. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

