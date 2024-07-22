Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,782 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,388,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,530.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.