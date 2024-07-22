TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.45

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 30464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

TPG Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TPG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TPG by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

