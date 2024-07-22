Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,182 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 407% compared to the typical volume of 2,009 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 266,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

