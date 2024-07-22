Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 71,197 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,187 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LQD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,875,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,014,688. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

