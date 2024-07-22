Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

TT traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.32. 506,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,402. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.