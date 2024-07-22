Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.78.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 153,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average of $213.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

