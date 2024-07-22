Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,571,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,380,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.73% of Truist Financial worth $4,543,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. 5,286,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,185. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.