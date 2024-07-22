Truist Financial Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $130.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.18. 495,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.