Truist Financial Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $86.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. 298,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,954 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

