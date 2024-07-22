Truist Financial Cuts Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $45.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,332.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $752,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

