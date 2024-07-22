Truist Financial Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $54.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $42.77. 926,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after acquiring an additional 923,276 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

