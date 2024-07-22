Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $43.46.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
