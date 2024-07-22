Truist Financial Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.78. 518,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,389. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

