Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.17.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $524.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $533.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,493,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

