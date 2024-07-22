Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Udemy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 174,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Udemy has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 495,380 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Udemy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Udemy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

