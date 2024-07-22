United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $160.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

UPS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.40. 1,056,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

