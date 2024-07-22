United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

PRKS traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 256,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,258. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

