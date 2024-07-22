US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $119.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.