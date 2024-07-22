US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Trex by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 2.0 %

TREX stock opened at $81.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.76.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

