US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.