US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

