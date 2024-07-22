US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $248.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

