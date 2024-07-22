US Bancorp DE Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $149.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

