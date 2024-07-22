US Bancorp DE Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 85.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,031,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FNF opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

