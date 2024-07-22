US Bancorp DE Has $988,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after buying an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

