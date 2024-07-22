US Bancorp DE Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 43.3% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 182,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

