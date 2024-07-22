US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $277.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $288.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.