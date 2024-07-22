US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $46.97 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

