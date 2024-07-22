US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $48,711,000. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

