US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 388,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $177.18 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.