US Bancorp DE Sells 1,189 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,252 shares of company stock worth $5,107,914 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APOG opened at $62.12 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

