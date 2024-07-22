US Bancorp DE Sells 2,623 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 663.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

