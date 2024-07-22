USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $24.27

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $23.57. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 32,972 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,507,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 202,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

