UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.83 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.
UTStarcom Company Profile
