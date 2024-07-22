VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

