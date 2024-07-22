Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 132,079 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.87% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $3,532,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,672.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $172.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.