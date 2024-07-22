Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 233,475 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.51% of UDR worth $1,910,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,897,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,952,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after buying an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Stock Up 0.9 %

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $41.91. 523,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,782. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About UDR

Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

