Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 25,109 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.47% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,946,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $185,299,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 374,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,272. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average is $181.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.