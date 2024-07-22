Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 346,474 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $4,243,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,842. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.