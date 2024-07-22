Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 35,263 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.56% of Fair Isaac worth $3,568,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $40.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,631.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,053. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $810.26 and a one year high of $1,643.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,434.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,305.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

