Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,727,251 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.91% of Electronic Arts worth $3,868,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $142.60. 781,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,631. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

