Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 755,991 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $4,368,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,978. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.68.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

