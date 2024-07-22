Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 92,995 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,763,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.72% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $4,200,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 62,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $118.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

