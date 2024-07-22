Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.84% of EPAM Systems worth $1,895,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after buying an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

Shares of EPAM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.20. The company had a trading volume of 191,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,578. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

